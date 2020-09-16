Anthony Hunt Sells 45,351 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $159.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

