ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF remained flat at $$9.51 during trading on Tuesday. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

