Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 228,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

