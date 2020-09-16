Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AAUKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

