Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 215.4 days.

AEGXF stock remained flat at $$10.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00. Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Andrew Peller from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Andrew Peller from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Andrew Peller in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.