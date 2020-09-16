Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $449.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.23 and a 200-day moving average of $218.83. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $416.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

