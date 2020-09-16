Analyzing Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 135.22%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13% Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.60 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.45

Poseida Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Spark Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

