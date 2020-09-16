Analyzing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Revolutions Medical (NASDAQ:RMCP)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Revolutions Medical alerts:

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21%

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics $62.66 million 1.27 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -2.68

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Volatility & Risk

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolutions Medical and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolutions Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolutions Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.