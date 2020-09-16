Analysts Set Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Price Target at GBX 1,747.50

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83).

Several research firms have commented on MNDI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of Mondi stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,542.50 ($20.16). 1,493,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,583. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,794 ($23.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,470.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a €0.49 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,496 ($19.55) per share, with a total value of £224,400 ($293,218.35).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.