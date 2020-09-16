Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $68.77

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,445. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

