Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson Acquires 1,346 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ATLO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 5,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,129. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 23.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ames National by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

