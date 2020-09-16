American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 838,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,630,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIPH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 8,717,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,892,179. American Premium Water has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get American Premium Water alerts:

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.