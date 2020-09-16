American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AIVN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,114. American International Ventures has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About American International Ventures
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for American International Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.