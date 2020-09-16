American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AIVN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,114. American International Ventures has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc, through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, SA de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc in December 2000.

