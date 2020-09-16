American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

AEO opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 281,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

