Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ameren by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 106.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

