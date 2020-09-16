Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Amedisys worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amedisys by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,458 shares of company stock worth $3,072,042. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $239.56 on Wednesday. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

