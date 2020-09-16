Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Up to $20.77

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $24.05. Amc Networks shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 120,031 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.54.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.