Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sei Investments Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $519,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,166.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,603.18. The company has a market cap of $1,580.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

