Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s 3rd Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $645,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $860,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,160.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,580.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,603.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.