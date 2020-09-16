Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Highlander Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,603.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,580.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

