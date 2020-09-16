Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.53.

NYSE:AYX traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,127. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -257.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $5,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total transaction of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,488 shares of company stock worth $15,732,578. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

