alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in August

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ALSRF remained flat at $$15.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

ALSRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Alstria office REIT-AG is a German stock corporation in the legal form of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which invests in office real estate in the major German economic centers. REITs are long-term portfolio holders of real estate assets and are characterized by solid balance sheet structures and high payout ratios.

