Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

