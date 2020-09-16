Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 1,150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 78,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANCUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

