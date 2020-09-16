Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.99.

BABA traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.21. The stock had a trading volume of 70,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,551,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.32. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

