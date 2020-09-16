Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam Sells 59,000 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALB opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,482,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,404,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 72.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 188,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

