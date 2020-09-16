Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AKBA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

