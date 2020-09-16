AirSwap (AST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.66 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.91 or 0.04234486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004628 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034614 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

