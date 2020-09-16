Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.91 ($88.13).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €69.48 ($81.74) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.18 and its 200 day moving average is €67.54.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

