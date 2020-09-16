Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.95 Per Share (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $304.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.88 and its 200-day moving average is $246.49. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

