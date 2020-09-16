Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 78142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

