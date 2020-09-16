Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 78142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

