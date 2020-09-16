AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AGLXY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

