Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,709,000 after acquiring an additional 636,186 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,181,000 after buying an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after buying an additional 337,397 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

