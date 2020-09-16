Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $29,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,471 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,722,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,593 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Agenus by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,903. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $919.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

