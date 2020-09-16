Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in August

Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFTPF traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. 8,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. Afterpay Touch Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $67.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Afterpay Touch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

