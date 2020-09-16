Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEOXF. Bank of America downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeroports de Paris has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 240. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $196.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

