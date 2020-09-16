Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $253,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 93.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

