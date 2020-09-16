Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $177.00 at Argus

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $158.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.76.

Shares of AAP opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

