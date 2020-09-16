Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $535.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.86.

Shares of ADBE opened at $497.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.05 and a 200-day moving average of $395.83. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,383 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,514. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $151,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132,684 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $110,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

