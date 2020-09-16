Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

ADBE opened at $497.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

