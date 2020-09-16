Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $550.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.73.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $497.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.