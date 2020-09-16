Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Acciona from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Acciona alerts:

Shares of Acciona stock remained flat at $$119.50 on Wednesday. Acciona has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17.

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.