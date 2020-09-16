ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 17.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 116.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $279.16 on Wednesday. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

