6,574 Shares in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

