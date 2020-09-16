3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Nutanix (NYSE:NTNX) Financial Analysis

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -13.84% -11.75% -7.32% Nutanix -66.75% -1,175,319.00% -44.61%

This table compares 3D Systems and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.01 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -13.51 Nutanix $1.31 billion 3.61 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -5.79

3D Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

3D Systems has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 3D Systems and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 4 1 0 2.00 Nutanix 1 8 9 0 2.44

3D Systems currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.37%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Nutanix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutanix beats 3D Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

