3,996 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after buying an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,343,000 after buying an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,659,000 after buying an additional 73,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,260,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

