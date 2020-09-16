3,547 Shares in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $34,765,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter valued at $13,434,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter valued at $9,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 415,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 166.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

