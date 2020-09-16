260,318 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 260,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.21% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,674,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,984,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 493,318 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.