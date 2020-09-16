2,586 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.